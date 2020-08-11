Day 12 - Kosmiczne Energie

They said on the radio that today there will be a rollover, so We have to go and watch;) It started with an argument about a place, because Miłosz wanted to go to a park in the city, and I wanted to a dark forest. It ended with a compromise - the lake. It was a good choice because we had a very nice evening and I could have fun with the pictures.



Shooting the stars has never been my forte and I have never managed to shoot anything decent. This time it wasn't perfect either, but I figured it out with different effects and had a lot of fun: D



I hesitated between this photo and the one where I nicely captured the Big Dipper (I love this constellation! It's the only one I can find in the sky: D) and the fact that we are on it won. Even if it is not technically successful, the sentiment towards the photo is somewhat greater