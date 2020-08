Day 14 - Memories

oday I received photo prints from previous approaches and their enormity surprised me. Of course, I knew how many photos I was ordering, but only when I saw the pile on my table did I understand how much work was behind me. I looked through them for a long time - all those memories, times that will never come back, friends with whom the contact ended after graduation ... There was a story related to almost every photo that I remember, and I took them every day!