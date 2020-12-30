Previous
Next
smudge by wmorten
46 / 365

smudge

Out for a walk in his new jacket
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Maid of the Loch

@wmorten
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely very dog. Great capture.
December 30th, 2020  
Mark Lawrence ace
Cute
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise