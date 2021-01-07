Sign up
55 / 365
winter sun
I thought this tree looked nice with the winter colours in the sunshine
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Maid of the Loch
@wmorten
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th December 2020 11:51am
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
sunshine
,
copper
365 Project
