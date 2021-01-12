Sign up
60 / 365
abstract
I didn't take this today, but was re looking at old photos. I still like this one, cropped it a little. It was taken with camera movement of a brass decoration on a fire surround.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
0
0
Maid of the Loch
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th December 2019 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
abstract
,
movement
,
copper
