babies by wmorten
64 / 365

babies

Today was a very wet and miserable day, so I thought I'd try some still life. These two sweet little babies were given to me a few years ago by my mum. I have worked in a Neonatal Unit for many years, so quite appropriate.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Maid of the Loch

