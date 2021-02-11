Sign up
90 / 365
early sunlight on my silver birch tree
This was taken in the garden this morning, the sun was bright and my silver birch tree was glowing. I did a little Intentional Camera Movement.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Maid of the Loch
@wmorten
90
photos
9
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th February 2021 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
snow
sunlight
camera
silver
birch
movement
intentional
