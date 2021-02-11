Previous
early sunlight on my silver birch tree by wmorten
90 / 365

early sunlight on my silver birch tree

This was taken in the garden this morning, the sun was bright and my silver birch tree was glowing. I did a little Intentional Camera Movement.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Maid of the Loch

@wmorten
24% complete

