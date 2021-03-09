Sign up
my granny
I was looking through some old photos yesterday and came across this photo of my granny when she was young. She died 30 years ago at a good age of 86. I always new her as a white haired granny, she was very beautiful as a young women.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Tags
granny
