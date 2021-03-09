Previous
Next
my granny by wmorten
115 / 365

my granny

I was looking through some old photos yesterday and came across this photo of my granny when she was young. She died 30 years ago at a good age of 86. I always new her as a white haired granny, she was very beautiful as a young women.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Maid of the Loch

@wmorten
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise