Previous
Next
thistles by wmorten
124 / 365

thistles

I was practicing again with Still Life in my new light tent. Still lots of playing around to get the lighting right.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Maid of the Loch

@wmorten
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise