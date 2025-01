First dinner of 2025

The Longhorn, rare and steamed broccoli. That steak was so tender, and juicy. And the broccoli was so soft and seasoned so well! So frickin good! Brooksville Longhorn is definitely back on top! Thank You Joyce (waitress - Great service as usual!) and the Chef Derek. Absolutely Delicious! 🥩 🥦 ❤️

(Had started eating before I thought to post what a good meal this is to continue my 2025 healthy habits)