I love hiking by womciech
I love hiking

These two mountains are Waligóra (934m) and Suchawa (928m). I was on top of both of them today :) I have taken so many great photos and it was really hard to choose only one. Views from the top were breathtaking.
9th August 2020

Womciech

@womciech
