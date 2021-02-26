Previous
Digger Day by woodhog56
10 / 365

Digger Day

Cookies delivered at ten past seven in the morning. Talk on Transylvania. Boiler service. Digging up the pavement at front of house. The day so far.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Gw

@woodhog56
