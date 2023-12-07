The U.K. Is Dominating Europe E-Signature Market

According to P&S Intelligence, the European e-signature market was valued at $711.8 million in 2021, and it is set to reach $10,504.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.9% between 2021 and 2030.
The major reasons behind the growth of this industry are growing in the frequency of online working, a surge in the volume of online documentation processes, cost-effectiveness of e-signatures, and supportive government laws and guidelines.
The BFSI category held the largest revenue share of approximately 40%. This can be credited to the growing need for customer-centric business applications, BFSI vertical emphasizes on understanding digital preferences, consumers, choices, and behavior.