Ice Shadow by worthyglo
Ice Shadow

Backyard scrounge to find a photo-worthy subject and the low sun came through.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Gloria Wadzinski

ace
@worthyglo
Gloria Wadzinski, a digital producer living in Boulder, Colorado U.S.A.
