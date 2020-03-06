Previous
Next
FB_IMG_1583194294528 by wrightangle
2 / 365

FB_IMG_1583194294528

Sun going down in the west. Taken from a moving train. I was going down to Christchurch from Blenheim NZ, to see an Alice Cooper concert
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise