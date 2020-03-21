Previous
E is for Eggshell by wrightangle
20 / 365

E is for Eggshell

So far behind, have been getting things organized before we go into total lockdown at midnight. I'm still working as I work in aged care but will endeavour to catch up soon
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
bkb in the city
Well done
March 24th, 2020  
