Supermarket sculpture by wrightangle
44 / 365

Supermarket sculpture

So far behind, so took my camera to the supermarket.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Bri
Worth viewing on black, makes the golden/brown's really pop.
April 18th, 2020  
Lesley Wright ace
@bybri thank you
April 18th, 2020  
Dianne
Great spotting.
April 18th, 2020  
