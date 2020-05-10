Previous
Morning Moon by wrightangle
55 / 365

Morning Moon

The full moon was glorious coming down in the morning. My capture doesn't really do it justice
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Photo Details

