Previous
Next
Biscuit by wrightangle
59 / 365

Biscuit

Did a shoot with a friend's new puppy. The little monkey wouldn't stay still but managed to get this. I'm sure there will be more of Biscuit
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise