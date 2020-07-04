Sign up
75 / 365
An England Flag
The English flag looking down through the top of a portable heater. Having a month working on closeups, patterns and textures
4th July 2020
4th July 2020
Lesley Wright
ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
4th July 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Diana
ace
That looks rather amazing!
July 5th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
very cool
July 5th, 2020
