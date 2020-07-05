Previous
Garden sieve by wrightangle
76 / 365

Garden sieve

A rusty old garden sieve I found in the shed, loved the shapes
5th July 2020

Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Susan Wakely ace
Great pattern.
July 5th, 2020  
