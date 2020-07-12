Previous
Next
Through the heat pump.grate by wrightangle
83 / 365

Through the heat pump.grate

Following on with lines, patterns and texture
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise