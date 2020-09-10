Previous
A bird by wrightangle
A bird

If anyone could tell me what kind of bird this is, that would be great
Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Carole G ace
It's a gold finch
September 13th, 2020  
Lesley Wright ace
@yorkshirekiwi thank you so much
September 13th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 13th, 2020  
