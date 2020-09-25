Previous
Bird silhouette by wrightangle
98 / 365

Bird silhouette

I missed the airplane that was flying past for my alphabet challenge but caught these two instead
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Lesley Wright

Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Susan Wakely ace
They may not be an airplane but they can fly so the next best thing.
September 24th, 2020  
