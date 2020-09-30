Sign up
Previous
Next
103 / 365
Burger bun
Macro shot of the top of a burger bun
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
4
0
Lesley Wright
ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
103
photos
39
followers
114
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
Liz Milne
ace
Before I read the title, I thought this was a close up of a blanket!
September 29th, 2020
Bri
ace
I'm glad you said as would never have guessed . great shot
September 29th, 2020
Lesley Wright
ace
@spanishliz
I love to get people's perspective on what they think things are.
September 29th, 2020
Lesley Wright
ace
@bybri
thanks, I'm not going to say next time lol
September 29th, 2020
