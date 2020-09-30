Previous
Burger bun by wrightangle
103 / 365

Burger bun

Macro shot of the top of a burger bun
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Before I read the title, I thought this was a close up of a blanket!
September 29th, 2020  
Bri ace
I'm glad you said as would never have guessed . great shot
September 29th, 2020  
Lesley Wright ace
@spanishliz I love to get people's perspective on what they think things are.
September 29th, 2020  
Lesley Wright ace
@bybri thanks, I'm not going to say next time lol
September 29th, 2020  
