Previous
Next
Barrels by wrightangle
115 / 365

Barrels

Last of the B words. These wine barrels were in the adjacent shed of the abandoned house. I wonder if they're full ones
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise