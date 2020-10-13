Sign up
Cards
Week 3, first of C's and probably last photo with the Canon 700d. Just bought the 90d, will arrive on Wednesday, can't wait
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Lesley Wright
ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice on black..........enjoy your new camera!
October 12th, 2020
KV
ace
Very nice shot... congrats on your new camera... it looks to be a very nice one!
October 12th, 2020
Lesley Wright
ace
@radiogirl
@kvphoto
thank you
October 12th, 2020
Spanner
Exciting times - congratulations on your new camera.
October 12th, 2020
