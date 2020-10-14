Previous
Next
Guitar composite by wrightangle
117 / 365

Guitar composite

Having a wee break from my alphabet challenge. This was a photoshop composite I did a while ago. The guitar was my photo, the composite was courtesy of photoshop tutorial from the Photoshop Creative magazine. Hope you like
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise