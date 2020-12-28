Previous
Railway station angles by wrightangle
129 / 365

Railway station angles

It's been a while since I posted, but new years resolution to do better. Took a few photos whilst waiting for a train. Thought I'd try different angles. This was taken with the camera on my knee from live view
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
