Ladies circle by wrightangle
Ladies circle

A group of ladies stopping for a chat at the station. Didn't want their faces, wanted the intrigue of who? What? and Why?
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
