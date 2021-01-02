Previous
Next
The station by wrightangle
133 / 365

The station

Wellington railway
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Lesley Wright

ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the focus, leading lines, reflections in the windows, and seeing the other side of the line with the other car... very nice!
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise