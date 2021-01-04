Previous
Wellington at night by wrightangle
Wellington at night

First attempt at night photography, didn't have my tripod with me
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Susan Wakely
Great start. Something that I have not done.
January 3rd, 2021  
Lesley Wright
@wakelys thanks, there were a lot of failed attempts
January 3rd, 2021  
