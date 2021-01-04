Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
135 / 365
Wellington at night
First attempt at night photography, didn't have my tripod with me
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Wright
ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
135
photos
43
followers
128
following
36% complete
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great start. Something that I have not done.
January 3rd, 2021
Lesley Wright
ace
@wakelys
thanks, there were a lot of failed attempts
January 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close