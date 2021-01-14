Previous
Boats on the water by wrightangle
145 / 365

Boats on the water

With the Americas cup starting in a couple of days, everyone in New Zealand has taken to the water
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Lesley Wright

@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
January 13th, 2021  
Bri ace
A beautiful waterscape, gorgeous light.
January 13th, 2021  
