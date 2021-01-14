Sign up
Boats on the water
With the Americas cup starting in a couple of days, everyone in New Zealand has taken to the water
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Lesley Wright
ace
@wrightangle
Originally from Blackpool in the UK, been in New Zealand for 28 years. Got a decent camera about two years ago, did an online course....
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
January 13th, 2021
Bri
ace
A beautiful waterscape, gorgeous light.
January 13th, 2021
