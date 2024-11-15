Sign up
Discuss
Love of Reading
His words, each one, shine so bright,
Reflecting life's complexity and plight.
In every sentence, a story's spun,
Of love, loss, and the human condition begun.
So let me turn these pages dear,
And lose myself in Fitzgerald's world this year.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Tags
book
,
blue
,
read
,
backlight
,
fitzgerald
Wendy
ace
Good job. Nice image and poem. 💙 Following back.
November 15th, 2024
