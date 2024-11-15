Previous
Love of Reading by wxndy
2 / 365

Love of Reading

His words, each one, shine so bright,
Reflecting life's complexity and plight.
In every sentence, a story's spun,
Of love, loss, and the human condition begun.

So let me turn these pages dear,
And lose myself in Fitzgerald's world this year.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Good job. Nice image and poem. 💙 Following back.
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise