It's A Hard Knock Life by wxndy
5 / 365

It's A Hard Knock Life

Stepping through saloon doors with flair,
Whiskey and smoke filling the air.
An organ sits grand,
I play with one hand
The patrons jig with a joy thats rare.

18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
1% complete

Photo Details

