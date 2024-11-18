Sign up
5 / 365
It's A Hard Knock Life
Stepping through saloon doors with flair,
Whiskey and smoke filling the air.
An organ sits grand,
I play with one hand
The patrons jig with a joy thats rare.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Tink
@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
View this month »
1
365
iPhone 12
17th November 2024 3:26pm
antique
organ
selfie
fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern
365 Project
