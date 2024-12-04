Previous
Snakes in the Grass by wxndy
21 / 365

Snakes in the Grass

icm light painting practice
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact