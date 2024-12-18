Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Costello's Not Dead
Who's on first?
No. Who's at That Place.
What place?
No, That Place with What and I don't know.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
1
Tink
@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
36
photos
11
followers
13
following
9% complete
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Tags
sign
Wendy
ace
Signs with a sense of humor are a blessing. Nice find. I giggled.
December 18th, 2024
