Costello's Not Dead by wxndy
36 / 365

Costello's Not Dead

Who's on first?

No. Who's at That Place.

What place?

No, That Place with What and I don't know.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
Wendy ace
Signs with a sense of humor are a blessing. Nice find. I giggled.
December 18th, 2024  
