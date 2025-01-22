Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Devil's Fingers
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
2
Tink
@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
71
photos
16
followers
16
following
19% complete
7
2
2
365
22nd January 2025 8:25am
View Info
View All
Public
View
mushroom
JackieR
ace
Lovely colour contrasts
January 22nd, 2025
Wendy
ace
I need to go for a walk and see if I can find one. Very interesting.
January 22nd, 2025
