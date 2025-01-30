Previous
Just a Leaf by wxndy
79 / 365

Just a Leaf

That carries around an imprint of it's mother.
30th January 2025

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
21% complete

Jo ace
Great detailed close up
January 30th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice!
January 30th, 2025  
