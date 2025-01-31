Previous
Reticulated Venation by wxndy
80 / 365

Reticulated Venation

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Interesting result. Couldn’t begin to work out which type of leaf!
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact