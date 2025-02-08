Previous
There's an Ear For What You Say -18 by wxndy
There's an Ear For What You Say -18

or listen too

for the https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50306/new-challenge-lyrics
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
Wendy ace
That was fast. Nice job. Can you add an 18 at the end to help me keep track? Thanks for participating!
February 7th, 2025  
