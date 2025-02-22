Previous
Promising by wxndy
98 / 365

Promising

22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
26% complete

vaidas ace
Nice
February 22nd, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
Great light and shadow!
February 22nd, 2025  
