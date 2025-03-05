Previous
Free Flowers by wxndy
103 / 365

Free Flowers

Last summer I rescued a petunia plant. It was not looking good. The petunia has not resurfaced, but this has. The entire pot is full of potential. I will return it to the original owner soon.

Never give up. You may not get what you want, but you might get something.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Tink

@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
