103 / 365
Free Flowers
Last summer I rescued a petunia plant. It was not looking good. The petunia has not resurfaced, but this has. The entire pot is full of potential. I will return it to the original owner soon.
Never give up. You may not get what you want, but you might get something.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Tink
@wxndy
Old and cranky with over 40 years of photography experience.
