Previous
Next
343 / 365
Olive, Dutch and Pearl with my son on a brief walk today.
Olive, Dutch and Pearl on a brief walk with my son today. I had Ruby for the moment.
I am visiting and brought my 3 to go with his dog and 2 cats. It's a hairy fun time!
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
golden
,
walk
,
dogs
,
mix
,
border
,
collie
,
retrievers
