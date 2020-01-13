Previous
Macro Revealed by wyomingsis
Macro Revealed

Playing with the nail polish!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well now, I never would have guessed that in a million years! Clever trickster you!
January 14th, 2020  
katy ace
l never would have guessed! Very cool!
January 14th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@olivetreeann @grammyn something to do while watching TV! (I have one now - with rabbit ears antenna! )
January 14th, 2020  
