Flippable Faux Fur For Freezing Friend by wyomingsis
Flippable Faux Fur For Freezing Friend

Our weather is chilly here, 29° F, - 2° C, and Izzy is visiting again and she's thin, elderly and has short hair so I made this for her. She has a wool sweater but it is difficult to put on and take off. Many thanks to the inventor of Velcro!
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
