Meet Lucy!
One of my "GrandDogs"
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
3
1
1
365
SM-G970U
24th January 2020 11:34am
Tags
dog
,
sooc
,
spaniel
,
springer
,
apfeb20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous girl - fav
January 24th, 2020
