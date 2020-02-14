Previous
Next
Ruby Red! by wyomingsis
Photo 371

Ruby Red!

For Flashofred2020
Been planning all along to feature my Ruby dog today!!
She looks less than thrilled because she hates the phone pointing at her and she also thought I was going to take her toy away!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise