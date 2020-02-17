Previous
Bored Border Collie by wyomingsis
Photo 374

Bored Border Collie

Played around a bit with the exposure.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
102% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Winter must be tough with all the snow you have- it's not easy to run around in snow banks that are taller than you! This shot says, "I've been inside WAY too long!" Cute catch.
February 18th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
@olivetreeann Not covered in snow now, it comes and goes here. She's just pouting from neglect because I have been painting for days...
And our visitor dog has also been less inclined to play than usual. And Ruby has been aloof as well. Poor girl!
February 18th, 2020  
