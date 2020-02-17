Sign up
Photo 374
Bored Border Collie
Played around a bit with the exposure.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
dog
,
blackandwhite
,
mix
,
border
,
collie
,
flashofred2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Winter must be tough with all the snow you have- it's not easy to run around in snow banks that are taller than you! This shot says, "I've been inside WAY too long!" Cute catch.
February 18th, 2020
Wyomingsister
@olivetreeann
Not covered in snow now, it comes and goes here. She's just pouting from neglect because I have been painting for days...
And our visitor dog has also been less inclined to play than usual. And Ruby has been aloof as well. Poor girl!
February 18th, 2020
And our visitor dog has also been less inclined to play than usual. And Ruby has been aloof as well. Poor girl!