Previous
Next
Photo 384
Beneath the Rails
She and her sister napped again while I was painting again. Ruby was on the stair landing and Pearl was below, in the living room.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
384
photos
21
followers
20
following
105% complete
View this month »
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
27th February 2020 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
blackandwhite
,
mix
,
napping
,
border
,
collie
,
theme-blackwhite
,
flashofred2020
,
52wc-2020-w9
Leave a Comment
